World Cup draws record viewership to Telemundo and Peacock

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is drawing record viewership to Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Peacock. Mexico’s match against Poland was the biggest weekday in total consumption on the digital streaming platform. Mexico’s win on Tuesday was the most-streamed World Cup game in U.S. history with a total audience delivery of 4.6 million viewers. Streaming has comprised 29% of Telemundo’s total viewership for the World Cup and Telemundo says it is averaging 2.5 million viewers across all broadcast and streaming platforms through the first eight matches.

