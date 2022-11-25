AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of a contract are still be worked out. Among those details are how much money the Panthers would owe to Rhule. He was fired five games into his third NFL season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.