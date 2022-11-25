AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Von Miller’s injury told The Associated Press that tests showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in the injured right knee of the Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that information. Coach Sean McDermott declined to provide any details on the injury except to rule out Miller from playing against New England next week. McDermott said Miller was week to week, while noting the player will undergo further tests. ESPN first reported the test results for Miller. The 33-year-old was hurt in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions.