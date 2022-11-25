Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry. The Wildcats twice led by 10 points and let Arizona State back in it in a wild game that featured 1,018 combined yards. Wiley was Arizona’s workhorse, finishing with the second-most rushing yards in Territorial Cup history behind Trung Candidate’s 288 for Arizona in 1998. Trenton Bourguet threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona State in Shaun Aguano’s final game as interim coach.

