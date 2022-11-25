Bates, Johnson lead No. 11 Indiana past Jackson State 90-51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored a career-high 22 points and Xavier Johnson added a season-best 16 to lead No. 11 Indiana past Jackson State 90-51. Johnson and Bates each made four 3-pointers and had four assists. Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes after missing Indiana’s game Wednesday with a sore back. Jackson State was led by Trace Young with 13 points. Ken Evans Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers, who trailed by double digits for the final 30 minutes.

