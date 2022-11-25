Carr leads No. 10 Cardinals in 100-37 rout without Van Lith

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 100-37 rout of Longwood. The Cardinals were without Hailey Van Lith, who didn’t play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, wasn’t needed as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04. Louisville shot a season-best 55.9% and had six players score in double figures. Adriana Shipp-Davis scored 14 points to lead the Lancers. They shot just 23% and were outrebounded 57-23.

