Crosby scores again against Flyers to lead Pittsburgh to win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sidney Crosby became the all-time leading goal scorer against Philadelphia with a first-period tally, Ryan Poehling added a pair of goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Flyers their ninth straight loss with a 4-1 victory on Friday.Teddy Blueger notched three assists and Josh Archibald also scored for the Penguins, who have won five in a row.Philadelphia travels to the New York Islanders on Saturday night and will be trying to avoid its third double-digit losing streak in less than 12 months.

