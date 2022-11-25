France counting on Rabiot to play starring World Cup role

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France captain Hugo Lloris is confident midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s star will continue rising at the World Cup against Denmark on Saturday. Rabiot led defending champion France in its 4-1 win over Australia in its opening match. It was a remarkable turnaround for a player once exiled from the national team for more than two years. Lloris says “there’s an opportunity for him at this World Cup. It’s arrived at the right time and he’s ready.” The timing seems right since N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are both missing the tournament with injuries to give Rabiot a chance to take a starring role.

