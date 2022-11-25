Gardner helps No. 5 Virginia beat Md-Eastern Shore 72-45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and nearly matched Maryland-Eastern Shore’s point total in the first half as No. 5 Virginia beat the Hawks 72-45. The Cavaliers (5-0) led 40-22 at halftime, with Gardner accounting for 18 of those points and Kadin Shedrick, their other most prominent low-post player adding nine. Shedrick finished with 13 with coach Tony Bennett substituting liberally over the final 10 minutes. Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-4), of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, trailed 20-4 after 7 1/2 minutes.

