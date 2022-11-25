SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Led by Carte’Are Gordon’s 18 points, the Grambling Tigers defeated the UTSA Roadrunners 75-55. The Tigers are now 3-2 with the victory and the Roadrunners fell to 4-2.

