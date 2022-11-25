Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping ‘crisis’

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya is facing the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that authorities there say have reached “crisis” levels. A ban by track and field governing body World Athletics would likely have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year’s world championships and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The threat of a ban was conceded by the Kenyan sports ministry and it said it was urging World Athletics “not to ban Kenya.” World Athletics is due to hold a meeting of its decision-making Council in Rome next week when Kenya is reportedly due to be discussed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.