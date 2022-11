SAVANNAH, Ga. — William Kyle III had 17 points in South Dakota State’s 61-50 win against Valparaiso in the Hostilo Community Classic. Kyle also contributed six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (3-3). Zeke Mayo finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Arians scored 10. Kobe King finished with 18 points for the Beacons (2-4).

