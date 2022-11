BOSTON — Chris Ledlum’s 30 points led Harvard past Loyola Chicago 61-55. Ledlum also added nine rebounds and five steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara added eight points and Idan Tretout finished with seven points. Tom Welch led the way for the Ramblers with 12 points. Loyola Chicago also got nine points from Ben Schwieger and eight from Bryce Golden.

