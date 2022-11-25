Marco Asensio takes leading role for Spain at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From the sidelines at Real Madrid to one of the most important players with Spain at the World Cup. It’s been a nice turnaround for forward Marco Asensio. The forward has been relegated to a secondary role at Real Madrid under coach Carlo Ancelotti. But things have been different under coach Luis Enrique with Spain. He has become one of the key players of a revamped Spain squad that got off to a strong start in its quest to win a second World Cup title.

