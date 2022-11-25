Millen, defense lead Colorado State over New Mexico 17-0

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Clay Millen threw two touchdown passes and Colorado State shut out New Mexico 17-0 to close out the regular season. It was Colorado State’s first shutout since beating Fresno State 37-0 in 2016. Prior to that, the Rams’ last shutout came in 1997 — a 63-0 victory over Hawaii. The Rams (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference), in their first season under Jay Norvell, scored 17 points in each of their three wins. Neither team scored until Millen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to freshman Justus Ross-Simmons with 3:34 left in the second quarter, giving Colorado State (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead at halftime. The two teams combined for just 211 yards of offense before intermission.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.