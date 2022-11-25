Nelson’s game-winner lifts Islanders over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his third game-winner and the New York Islanders notched their third straight win, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots. Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Yegor Chinakhov scored and Johnny Gaudreau provided two assists for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo had 21 saves in his third consecutive loss.

