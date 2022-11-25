No. 13 Notre Dame ready to challenge Williams, No. 5 Trojans

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s defense has passed three tests against the nation’s top quarterbacks. A fourth looms Saturday when the 13th-ranked Fighting Irish visit No. 5 Southern California. Two of college football’s traditional powers have been steadily ascending the rankings, with Notre Dame winning seven of its last eight to go from unranked to the cusp of the top 10. Whether the Irish continue their ascent depends largely on whether they can contain the nation’s second-best passing offense and a team that scores 42.9 points per game.

