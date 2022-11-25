No. 19 Tulane tops No. 24 Cinci, will host AAC title tilt

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Pratt found Duece Watts with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes left to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-24 win over No. 24 Cincinnati. The Green Wave will host the Dec. 3 American Conference Championship game. Tyjae Spears rushed for two touchdowns and had 181 yards to contribute to the cause for Tulane, which beat Cincinnati for the first time in five tries. Tulane also snapped the Bearcats’ 32-game home streak. Pratt went 13-for-22 passing for 162 yards. Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater started at quarterback for Cincinnati in place of Ben Bryant. Prater was 10-for-26 for 102 passing yards and rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries.

