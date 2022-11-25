Pickett, Lundy help Penn State cruise past Lafayette 70-57

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett had 18 points, Seth Lundy scored 15 and Penn State cruised to a 70-57 victory over Lafayette on Friday night. Pickett sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor with eight assists and six rebounds for Penn State (6-1). Lundy hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds and two blocks. Camren Wynter sank three shots from beyond the arc and scored 11. Leo O’Boyle was the lone Leopard to score in double figures with 19. He made 6 of 9 shots from the floor, while his teammates sank 12 of 49. O’Boyle made 4 of 5 from distance while the rest of the Leopards made 5 of 23.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.