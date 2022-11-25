Portland beats Villanova 83-71 in Phil Knight Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. — Moses Wood scored 16 points and Portland beat Villanova 83-71 in the Phil Knight Invitational. Villanova (2-4) has lost three straight games, including an overtime loss to Iowa State on Thursday to drop below .500 for the first time since March 7, 2012. Vasilije Vucinic’s layup with 4:16 remaining in the first half gave Portland the lead for good. The Pilots had an eight-point lead at halftime and scored the first 10 points of the second half. Caleb Daniels finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

