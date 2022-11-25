Radford scores 31, Texas A&M beats DePaul 82-66

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 31 points, Wade Taylor IV added 21 points and Texas A&M beat DePaul 82-66. Taylor also had six of Texas A&M’s nine steals — after the team finished with 35 steals in three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week, including a season-high 16 on Sunday. The Aggies held DePaul to 26% shooting with 15 turnovers. Texas A&M scored the opening five points and never trailed. It was 38-27 at the break and the Aggies led by double figures the entire second half — without a scoring run of more that six points. Radford scored 11 of Texas A&M’s 13 points late in the second half for a 75-57 lead.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.