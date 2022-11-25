Sanford, Colorado close out year on cusp of coaching change

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — For 21 or so Colorado players, this weekend marks the final time to run onto Folsom Field with live mascot Ralphie leading the way. It may be the final time for interim coach Mike Sanford, too. His tenure in Boulder could draw to an end after the Buffaloes host No. 14 Utah on Saturday. Sanford hopes that in the short time since he’s moved from offensive coordinator to stepping in for dismissed head coach Karl Dorrell he’s left a little bit of a mark. He has gone 1-5 amid a coaching search that may soon bring a new coach to Colorado.

