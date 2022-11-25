Terry scores 35, makes 7 3s in North Texas’ 69-54 win

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tylor Perry scored a career-high 35 points, making all seven of his 3-point attempts, and North Texas beat San Jose State 69-54 in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship. Perry was 9-of-12 shooting overall and made 10 of 11 free throws. Kai Huntsberry added 16 points. The Mean Green made 13 of 20 3-point shots while the Spartans were 11 of 23 from deep. Trey Anderson made all four of his 3-point tries and finished with 16 points to lead San Jose State.

