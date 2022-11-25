Thompson-Robinson rallies No. 17 UCLA past Cal, 35-28

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as No. 17 UCLA rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat California 35-28. The Bruins finished with 541 yards of offense, including 352 on the ground, and rebounded from a narrow defeat to USC the previous week that eliminated them from Pac-12 title contention. Thompson-Robinson passed for 189 yards and gained another 88 on the ground. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 119 yards and a score, and he converted a fourth-and-2 run in Cal territory with UCLA up seven late in the game that chewed up valuable time. Cal’s Jack Plummer threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns.

