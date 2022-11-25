HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Led by Messiah Thompson’s 26 points, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Southern Firehawks 90-79. The Bulldogs improved to 1-5 with the win.

