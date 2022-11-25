EL PASO, Texas — Led by Tae Hardy’s 12 points, the UTEP Miners defeated the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 72-67 on Friday night. The Miners are now 5-1 on the season, while the Islanders fell to 4-3.

