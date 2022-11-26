Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley voted to US Soccer Hall
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley have been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday. The 40-year-old Donovan was a midfielder and forward who scored 57 goals in 157 international appearances from 2000 through 2014. He is tied with Clint Dempsey for the U.S. scoring record and is second in appearances. The 40-year-old Beasley became the first American to play in four World Cups: 2002, ’06, ’10 and ’14. A defender and midfielder, he scored 17 goals in 126 international appearances from 2001-17.