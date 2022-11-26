Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski finally scored at the World Cup. The 34-year-old striker helped Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boost his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. It was his first World Cup goal in his fifth appearance at the tournament. Lewandowski also set up for the opener in the 40th minute when he kept the ball in play after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais’ initial block and laid it back for Piotr Zielinski to knock in.

