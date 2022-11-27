No. 2 Stanford routs Hawaii 68-39

HONOLULU (AP) — Ashten Pretchel scored 12 of her season-high 17 points in the first half to help No. 2 Stanford easily defeat Hawaii 68-39 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Sunday. The Cardinal (7-1) erased an early deficit and held the Rainbow Wahine (1-6) to a season-low scoring output. Pretchel came off the bench and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including hitting five 3-pointers. She also grabbed 11 rebounds. Lily Wahinekapu led Hawaii with 12 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.