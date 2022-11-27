North Carolina rallies from 17-down to beat No. 5 Iowa State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power No. 8 North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over No. 5 Iowa State and win 73-64 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0) complete the comeback and remain undefeated on the season. Alyssa Ustby contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Stephanie Soares led the Cyclones (5-1) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Ashley Joens had 18 points and nine rebounds as Iowa State suffered its first loss of the year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.