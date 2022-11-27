Tyson Walker helps No. 12 Michigan State top Portland 88-87

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and No. 12 Michigan State topped Portland 88-87 in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans shot 52.5% from the field, and each of their starters scored in double figures. Pierre Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points. Joey Hauser had 14 points and seven rebounds, and A.J. Hoggard added 12 points and nine assists. Tyler Robertson had 16 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals for the Pilots.

