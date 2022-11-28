Aboubakar saves Cameroon in 3-3 tie with Serbia at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup. He lobbed the goalkeeper in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes later. The thrilling draw was the first game at the Qatar World Cup in which both teams gave up a lead. But the result suited neither. Either Brazil or Switzerland qualify with a win when they meet later Monday in the second round of group play. Defender Strahinja Pavlovic, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Serbia. Jean-Charles Castelletto made it 1-0 for Cameroon, whose coach Rigobert Song dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana.

