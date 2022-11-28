Arbitrator will referee Dr. J’s suit against brand developer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company. The judge ruled Monday that the dispute must go to arbitration. The lawsuit stems from a 2016 deal in which the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” agreed to sell a majority interest in his trademark and other intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group. According to court records, ABG promised to grow Erving’s brand through new licensing agreements, promotional appearances, and other marketing opportunities. Erving alleges that ABG has failed to devote adequate resources to grow the “Dr. J” brand and has focused instead on more profitable brands.

