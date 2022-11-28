Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC

Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program more than five years after his resignation from SEC Western Division rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Freeze has signed a memorandum of understanding with the school. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because final details of the contract were still being worked out and approved. Freeze went 34-15 in four seasons at Liberty. He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.

