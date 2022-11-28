Bouchard, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3. The 27-second gap marked the shortest time between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history. McDavid finished with a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie also scored and Zach Hyman had three assists for the Oilers, who have won two straight. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots. Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell and Brandon Montour scored for the Panthers, who have lost five of their last six games. Knight finished with 36 saves.

