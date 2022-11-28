Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed on Monday. McNamara had a season-ending knee injury Sept. 17 against Connecticut, one game after J.J. McCarthy won the starting job. McCarthy will lead the second-ranked Wolverines against Purdue on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. Last year, McNamara helped Michigan end an eight-game losing streak to rival Ohio State and go on to win the conference championship for the first time since 2004. McNamara can potentially play at another school for two seasons.

