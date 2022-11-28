Middle Tennessee to play San Diego State in Hawaii Bowl

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee will play San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 on the campus of the University of Hawaii after the bowl game was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Raiders (7-5) announced Monday they have accepted an invitation to play in the game after winning four of their last five to become bowl eligible. Middle Tennessee will be playing in its sixth bowl in eight seasons and 10th overall under coach Rick Stockstill. San Diego State (7-5) of the Mountain West Conference won five of its final seven to become bowl eligible.

