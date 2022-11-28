No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.

