Paris Olympics to offer tickets in unique global public draw

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say that they are soon launching a unique new system — an online public draw from Dec. 1 to allocate tickets worldwide. Officials revealed details in a press conference Monday, explaining that the ticketing draw would be open to everyone around the world in stages from Thursday until Jan. 31, 2023. Some 10 million tickets for the games and 3.4 million for the Paralympics will be made available on the online platform.“For the first time in Olympic history, tickets will be sold exclusively on a single, centralized and digital platform which will be open to all fans at the same time,” a statement from the organizers said.

