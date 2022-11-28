Purdue opens Big Ten title preparations without starting QB

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned home to his family following last weekend’s victory at rival Indiana. He still hasn’t returned to campus. So as the Boilermakers began preparing for the first Big Ten championship game in school history, their sixth-year quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois. His family is mourning the death of O’Connell’s oldest brother, Sean. When exactly O’Connell returns to Purdue is unclear. But coach Jeff Brohm said he expects O’Connell to start Saturday when the Boilermakers play No. 2 Michigan in Indianapolis.

