Staley: SC’s Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston’s availability for Tuesday night’s game with No. 15 UCLA is a game-time decision. Boston hurt her right ankle in Sunday’s win over Hampton. She left for the locker room right before halftime and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot over her foot and ankle. Staley said Boston felt better today, although she did not fully participate in practice. Boston was shooting free throws without the boot on after the session wrapped up. If Boston can’t play, Staley said she’s confident in her other post players.

