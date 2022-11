INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been ruled out of the second half of Monday night’s game with an abdominal injury. Harris appeared to get hurt early in the game but continued to play and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run that gave Pittsburgh a 13-0 lead. But he was ruled out early in the third quarter. He had rushed 10 times for 35 yards and caught one pass for 4 yards.

