Texans brace for Deshaun Watson’s return with Browns

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson is set to return from an 11-game NFL suspension following sexual misconduct allegations when the Cleveland Browns visit the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s an uncomfortable return to Houston for Watson, formerly the face of the franchise. He was a star quarterback with the Texans before becoming disgruntled with the team’s direction and choosing to sit out an entire season. He was later disgraced when more than 20 women filed civil lawsuits alleging that he sexually harassed or assaulted them during massages, sparking a police investigation. The NFL banned him 11 games in August, several months after Houston traded him to Cleveland. Sunday marks his first NFL game since the end of the 2020 season.

