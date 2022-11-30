Skip to Content
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location in the city. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail. Further details weren’t released. Matt Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ head coach Monday. Athletic director Trev Alberts had said Joseph was among candidates he spoke with about the job.

