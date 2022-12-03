Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. Oskar Sundqvist scored his third goal in two games, while Ville Husso stopped 21 shots for Detroit. The Wings lost in regulation for just the second time in eight games (4-2-2).

