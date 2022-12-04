Cambridge Jr. scores 19, Arizona State beats Stanford 68-64

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 19 points and Arizona State used a late run to beat Stanford 68-64 for the Sun Devils’ sixth consecutive win. Stanford used a 13-2 run early in the second half and later a 10-2 spurt that gave the Cardinal their first lead since 2-0 when Michael Jones made two free throws to make it 51-50 with 5:12 to play. Cambridge took a steal the other way for a layup 49 seconds later to give Arizona State (8-1) the lead for good and spark a decisive 13-4 run that made it 64-55 when Frankie Collins hit a step-back 3 late in the shot clock with 50 seconds left. Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 13 points and Michael Jones and Harrison Ingram added 12 points apiece.

