Clemson, Tennessee will meet in a very orange Orange Bowl
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Orange Bowl will be the most aptly named bowl of all this year. Clemson and Tennessee — two schools with orange as their predominant uniform color — are headed to the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Clemson earned its spot by winning the Atlantic Coast Conference; Tennessee was the highest-ranked team left after the Rose and Sugar bowls made their picks. It’s the seventh trip to the Orange Bowl for the Tigers and the fifth appearance in the game for the Volunteers.