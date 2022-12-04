Deshaun Watson returns from ban with some support, many boos

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed autographs for Texans and Browns fans and posed for selfies before his first game in 700 days in a familiar place. Once the game started, it was overwhelming boos for Watson. Watson heard jeers before taking each snap on his first series in his first game Sunday since returning from an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct. Watson’s debut with Cleveland comes against Houston, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl pick in four seasons. After an interception gave the Browns the ball at their 43, Watson threw a pair of incomplete passes. He spun away from a sack on third down and fans cheered when his throw to David Bell hit the ground.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.