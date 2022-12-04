Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence hurts left knee against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence grabbed his left knee after Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston sacked him on the last play of the first half Sunday. Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the field by the team’s medical staff. He was 9 of 19 for 124 yards through two quarters as the Lions led Jacksonville 23-6. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 draft threw for a season-high 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in last week’s win over Baltimore.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.