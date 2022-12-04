Kounde forced to remove gold chains during World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France defender Jules Kounde was told by a match official to remove two gold chains he was wearing during the defending World Cup champions’ match against Poland. Kounde had the chains on until the 41st minute. He was then instructed Kounde to remove them and a France assistant unclasped them on the sideline. France coach Didier Deschamps says he has no idea what was on Kounde’s necklaces but noted that all jewelry is banned from being worn during matches. Deschamps says Kounde is superstitious and wears the chain while training but he would have told the player to remove it had he seen it before the game began. France won 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

